In the middle of the volcano in the Barça offices that at the moment are not translated on the court, Abanca Ademar receives the undefeated leader of Spain and Europe and brand-new semi-finalist of the Champions League (11:45, Goal), whom they have not beaten for thirteen years , when he did it in the final of the ASOBAL Cup at the Blaugrana Palau with his current coach Manolo Cadenas on the local bench and Jordi Ribera on the Ademarista. The Leonese have fallen in the last 31 games played, the last and most recent the final of the Copa del Rey in Madrid, which, however, gave them the greatest prize they were looking for in the season, their qualification for the European League..

For tomorrow’s commitment, Cadenas has the casualties of Leandro Semedo, long-term injured and also from the Balkan side Milan gostovic, who continues to drag discomfort in his knee, to which the Leonese winger joins Antonio Martinez also due to injury. Croatian central defender Tin Lucin, who may be playing his last matches with the Leonese team due to the interest of the Polish Orlen Wisla Plock to enforce his termination clause, has not trained normally due to a lumbar discomfort and it will be doubtful to measure himself against the azulgranas.

The Abanca Ademar coach, Manolo Cadenas, wants his team to be able to better enter tomorrow’s game against FC Barcelona “and try to compete face to face for a longer period of time”, as noted. Among the keys that Cadenas highlights to try to discuss Barça’s clear favoritism are, both in defense “closing the center and looking for the goal to make good percentages”, and in attack, where the key is, according to his point of view , in “being able to use the weapon of the counterattack, but without getting into his rhythm, because that would be suicide.”

For the Barça coach, Xavi Pascual, the concern is the physical condition of the squad, with players ‘touched’ and loaded with encounters. Neither Raúl Entrerríos nor Luka Cindric, injured, they did not play in the Champions League and they are serious doubts for tomorrow. Barça has four league games left that are coming now (against Ademar León, Recoletas Atlético Valladolid, Fraikin Granollers and Cangas), they are inconsequential, and then two titles will be played in just two weeks, the ASOBAL Cup and the Fou de Final. the Champions League, on the 12th and 13th, at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne together with Paris Saint Germain, Aalborg and Nantes.