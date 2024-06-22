Honor is the most important of the Brazilian Academy of Letters and one of the most traditional in the country

Minas Gerais writer Adélia Prado, 88 years old, won the 2024 Machado de Assis Prize. This is the most important honor of the Brazilian Academy of Letters and one of the most traditional in the country. The announcement was released on Friday (June 21, 2024).

The award celebrates the more than 20 books published by Adélia, whose writing is constructed between prose and verse, poeticizing themes of everyday life, religiosity and the feminine. In an article published in Brazilian newspaperin 1975, Carlos Drummond de Andrade described her writer as “lyrical, biblical and existential” and said that she “writes poetry like the weather is fine”.

Considered one of the main Brazilian writers, Adélia Prado wrote her first verses at the age of 15. After a few years of absence, she is preparing to release a work in 2024, with the provisional title of “Garden of Olives”.

The Machado de Assis Prize will be awarded on July 19th – the anniversary of the Brazilian Academy of Letters.

Named in honor of one of the institution’s founders, the writer Machado de Assis, the award has been distributed since 1941. Last year, the winner was the writer Marina Colasanti. Adélia Prado is the 11th female laureate.

With information from Brazil Agency.