Adele Adkins is celebrating. The British bestselling singer turned 32 on Tuesday, May 5. Like so many thousands of citizens, the birthday has caught the interpreter of Hello or Someone like you confined to her home due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, with her usual good humor, the British woman wanted to thank her followers for their affection and congratulations.

“Thank you for all the love you have sent me for my birthday,” Adele wrote on Wednesday morning. “I hope you are all safe, safe, in this crazy time. I want to thank the first responders and essential workers who keep us safe while risking their lives. You are our true angels ”, the singer thanked the singer with affection, and then ended her message with a funny touch. “2020, okay, thank you, bye.”

The artist has used Instagram as the communication channel with her fans. Although it has more than 33 million followers on this social network, you don’t use it very often; in fact, this is his first photo of 2020, since the previous one dates from December 23, 2019, and he used it to congratulate Christmas. In the image, the singer appears in the garden of a house, in the middle of a wooden circle decorated with white roses and leaves, in a tight black dress with wide sleeves and high heels. A very different birthday from 2019, when she had a big party at her new home in Beverly Hills (California).

Last year, after that 31st birthday, Adele wrote on her networks: “Learning to really love yourself is everything, and I just realized that it is more than enough,” she wrote. It seems that this learning has come little by little, as friends of the singer have shared and as it is reflected in herself.

Adele’s image is very different from what is remembered. In all a personal change, she has sought a way to feel healthier and has decided to give up alcohol and lose weight through diet and sports. “It’s easy to just focus on your physical transformation, but the change has to do with something much bigger. It got to a point where it didn’t feel right. I knew I had to change something, because I wanted to be the healthiest mother possible, “said a source close to the singer last January.

It was then that she was seen spending the Christmas holidays in the Caribbean. The singer was fun, close and loving and took photos with many fans. “Her entire focus during this weight loss process has been to see how she could feel healthier and treat her body better. It was never a question of losing pounds, that has happened because you have drastically cut your alcohol consumption and are enjoying more real food. But she also loves her physical transformation. She is more confident, dresses differently and seems happier in general ”, the same sources affirmed then. “She is a new woman with all her sense of humor. She adores her friends and feels more confident ”.

Adele’s personal change has been accompanied by a series of circumstances. One of the elements that prompted her to change was the postpartum depression she suffered after the birth of her son Angelo in October 2012, as she herself recounted, and that she was very scared after giving birth. “I felt very inadequate, as if I had made the worst decision of my life,” she related. “What I know about the postpartum stage is that you don’t want to be with your child, you feel worried if you can hurt him and if you are not doing a good job,” she explained then.

The divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, was also a shock in her life. A year ago he announced his separation and a change in his life, in what had been one of the most complicated years of his existence. At the beginning of April they signed the divorce and decided how to solve the custody of their son, and they also shared an estate of more than 170 million euros.