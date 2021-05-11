Mark Evans, father of the singer Adele, has died at the age of 57 without reconciling with his famous daughter. Death, reported by the British newspaper The Sun, It has occurred due to intestinal cancer, but not even this circumstance seems to have served for father and daughter to approach after the gruesome relationship that they have lived and that was definitively broken in 2011 after a strong fight between both, of the that the exact details have not been known but that it could be caused by Evans talking to the press about his daughter and the bitter relationship they had. Specifically, he referred to the fact that Adele’s tumultuous love life, which is reflected in some of her songs, could be due to the feelings of abandonment that arose in her when he left her life.

A statement that only caused his daughter even more rejection of him: “He will never hear from me again. To come back after ten years and say, ‘Maybe your problem with men comes down to me.’ He’s fucking broke. How dare you comment on my life? It makes my blood boil. “

Although sources close to the singer say that she is shocked by the death of her father, the truth is that their relationship remained bitter and distant until the end and that the gap between them was never closed. In 2013 Mark Evans revealed that he suffered from intestinal cancer and in another interview he stated that he just wanted to reconnect with his daughter with whom he had not spoken for years. Two years later the singer’s father admitted that he had been a “rotten father” to her in her childhood years. “I drank two books of vodka and seven or eight pints of beer every day. It was like this for three years, only God knows how I survived, ”he said then. And he also added that he was “deeply ashamed” for the person he had become. He went on to say that the only good thing he did then was make sure that Adele, his daughter, “never” saw him “in that state.”

When Evans separated from Adele’s mother, her daughter continued to spend school holidays in Wales with her paternal grandparents and her half-brother Cameron, but in 1999 her grandfather John died. Then his son collapsed and sank further into his addictions and completely lost contact with his daughter. Adele has ever remembered that moment stating: “Losing my father was the worst thing that ever happened to me.” And he added more: “I loved him very much. He was everything to me. One of the hardest things for me is knowing that he has never seen me act as a singer, that he has never seen what I have become. “

Adele’s father, who was a plumber, lived in a small rented house in Bridgend, South Wales, and had recently changed jobs and was earning between £ 50 and £ 100 (between € 58 and just over € 116) as a delivery man. of Yodel courier service, as published The Sun. In the same medium, some of his friends have said that Evans did not really have a life, but simply subsisted while he did not stop proclaiming his grief for not having recovered his relationship with his daughter. In recent years he himself also confessed that he wrote letters to his daughter every month and that although he never received an answer, he did not lose hope of meeting his grandson, the son that the singer had with Simon Konecki, from whom he separated after seven years together. Evans said of her daughter: “You must have no doubt that I want to see her, know what is wrong with her and show her that I love her and need to play a role in her life. But obviously he has turned against me and I feel powerless to change his mind. “

Adele seems to have been clear that her father’s abandonment was unforgivable. In 2012 in an interview with the US edition of Vogue He went on to say, “If I ever see him, I’ll spit in his face.” And in 2017, when he received five Grammy Awards, he used his speech to somehow address his father and sentence their relationship: “Thanks to my manager, because my return has been completely planned by him. You have done it in an incredible way and I owe you everything. We have been together for ten years and I love you as if you were my father. ” But he continued to clarify: “I love you so much. I don’t love my father, that’s what happens, so saying it like that doesn’t mean much. I love you as I would love my father ”.

Words that came after two years earlier, in 2015, a supposed reconciliation was staged after Evans’s cancer diagnosis was known and Adele’s grandmother, Rose, said that the misunderstandings had been resolved. Death has put an end to a filial relationship that, in Adele’s opinion, has never measured up.