Adele criticized Chebotina and declared her defense of domestic artists

Russian singer Lyusya Chebotina, who criticized the live performance of British singer Adele, has justified her statements. Her words are quoted by Telegram– channel “Zvezdach”.

The singer noted that she does not consider herself better than the British performer. “I stood up for domestic artists because I see hate directed at them. The West is often praised – there are living people in the West too. I meant one thing, they cut out another,” she said.

Earlier, Lyusya Chebotina said that she was disappointed after going to Adele’s concert. The singer said that the star’s songs during the concert did not sound as beautiful as on studio recordings.