It is ten years since the best-selling album of the 21st century, twenty-one by Adele, perhaps the most surprising and versatile pop star of today. The album spent 23 weeks at the top of the British charts, has shipped 31 million copies worldwide, won seven Grammys and two Brits. Not bad for a girl from Tottenham, the neighborhood with the highest unemployment rate in London, who at age 13 had to stop playing the flute because she preferred cigarettes. The album was the second of his career. His previous long, 19, also recorded for an independent label XL Recordings had been a success, but no one could anticipate what it would mean. twenty-one, much less the way its author would manage that incredible success. From that distant 2011, Adele became a reference, even Beyoncé would declare that her album 4, launched in the summer of that same year, was inspired in part by the work of that robust, tongue-in-cheek, and self-confident English girl, who broke archetypes because she never let them reduce her to that.

That 2011, in addition to launching the album, Adele had to have her throat operated, she couldn’t give herself any more. 34 dates of her US tour were canceled and the woman was unable to speak for seven weeks, something that, especially for her, must have been highly traumatic. “I get very nervous when I go on stage and I can’t help but talk and talk and talk,” declared years later, who rivals Springsteen in the longest speeches on stage and Kanye West, in the most memorable speeches in acceptance. of awards. “Not bad for a Tottenham girl who hates flying,” she said upon receiving a Brit Award from space by an astronaut from the European Space Agency. She has a reputation as a controller, and one of the few times she has publicly accepted a resignation has been in respect of her Twitter account. He stated that when he opened it, what he did most was tweet while intoxicated, until his team management decided to remove the account and formulate a protocol: each tweet of the singer would be reviewed by two people and then signed by her before being published.

With what he did not yield was with the leaks about his private life that began to appear in the media as a result of the fame achieved with twenty-one. Details of his complicated childhood, his love life, opinions about other artists and even details of his relationship with his own appearance. So Adele decided that she was going to be the one to tackle the problem. He began to have one-on-one encounters with his collaborators and even with some friends. In each meeting, always private, she released a detail about herself that hardly anyone knew and that she did not care too much if it came to the notice of the media. He pointed to who had been told what. When that appeared in the press, he immediately cut ties with the person to whom he had told.

Adele, 32, is, at heart, an independent artist, used to doing things for herself and having a clear opinion on everything that concerns her, although sometimes, as happens to people, she accumulates many opinions , it contradicts itself. For example, he declared himself a voter for the British Labor Party, but later confessed that when the tax cut came after his first year of giant income, he thought about buying a gun and killing someone. It seemed outrageous that 50% was taken from him, considering that the Northern Line of the London Underground breaks down almost every day. It follows that Adele does not know where Andorra is.

A year after releasing the album, with just 22 years of age, she became a mother. They asked him if it wasn’t too early for that. He replied: “Well, it seems too late to me.” The father was an entrepreneur named Adam Konecki, with whom he had started a relationship in mid-2011. In 2017, rumors that the couple had married were growing. Adele decided to confirm it in true Adele style, that is during the acceptance speech of a Grammy, and as in passing. “I want to thank my husband …”. In 2019 they divorced, and months later it was confirmed that their new partner was the rapper Skepta, the other great musical star to emerge from Tottenham this century. They have known each other since 2016, when the rapper won the famous Mercury Music Prize for his debut album, Konnichiwa, and Adele congratulated him in networks. A photo of him and the caption: “A boy from Tottenham”. Later, he declared that he exchanged messages with the singer and that it was she who kept him up to date on what was happening in the neighborhood. They also talked about the future of Tottenham Hotspur, the football team of which both are fans.

This year, Adele has made headlines not only through the rumors that outline what her new album will be like, but also because in May she appeared in public weighing 70 kilos less. Without a doubt, Tottenham’s is a different star. When half the world gets fat in confinement, she goes and loses an Olympic number of kilos.