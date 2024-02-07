The pop singer Adele will give ten concerts in Munich in August. This means that the demand of 2.2 million people interested in tickets is far from being met. Maybe time for a “residency” like Adele holds in Las Vegas?

IThere is increasing evidence of major consolidation in the pop music industry. After the American singer Taylor Swift managed to take the top ten places in the hit parade with her songs and she just received the Grammy for “Album of the Year” for the fourth time, it is at least surprising that, for once, not everything revolves around Swift , but also once again about the British singer Adele.

They will be giving a whopping ten concerts in Munich in August. At first only four were planned, then there were more and more; The organizer Live Nation speaks of unique demand. 2.2 million people registered to sell tickets. However, “only” 80,000 people can fit into the arena being built especially for Adele at the Munich exhibition center, so many interested parties will probably come away empty-handed.

Perhaps Adele could also have a “residency” in Munich like in Las Vegas, where she will be performing every weekend at “Caesar's Palace” until June, and where the band U2 is currently promoting the residency concept in the hyper-modern concert hall “The Sphere” leads into new dimensions. The demand for Adele in Munich is probably so high because she is not planning any further concerts this year on mainland Europe, where she has not performed since 2016. According to other media, the stage at Adele's Arena will be 220 or even 300 meters wide. Sounds like a stately residence.