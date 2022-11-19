By Omar Younis

LAS VEGAS, Florida (Reuters) – “Incredibly nervous” singer Adele kicked off her Las Vegas concerts on Friday, 10 months after she angered fans by postponing shows at the last minute.

People who attended the first “Weekends with Adele” show at the Caesars Palace hotel said they were thrilled to finally be able to see the Grammy-winning singer live on stage, and seem to have forgotten and forgiven the postponement. The audience greeted her with a standing ovation.

“Thank you for coming back to me,” said the singer in a video posted on social media.

Fans in the audience said the show was intimate and were moved by the performance of hits like “Hello” and “Easy on Me”.

“I SWEAR ADELE PLAYED ONE OF THE BEST SHOWS I HAVE EVER WITNESSED IN MY LIFE,” wrote one user on Twitter.

The British singer published a video in January in tears apologizing to fans and saying that she could not perform, since half of her team was sick with Covid-19 and due to delays caused by the pandemic.

On Thursday night, the singer-songwriter shared a photo on Instagram of herself during a rehearsal, in front of a backdrop that had photos of her childhood.

“I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but I can’t stop because I’m so excited… I’m always scared before shows and I take that as a good sign because it means I care and it means I want to do a good job. ”

The 34-year-old British artist is due to perform in Las Vegas until March.