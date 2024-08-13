Home World

Adele will be performing several shows in Munich until the end of August. © Felix Hörhager/dpa

Unpleasant incident at one of Adele’s concerts in Munich: security guards are said to have injured a visitor.

Munich – After a physical altercation with a visitor to an Adele concert in Munich, two security guards were temporarily arrested. They are being investigated for grievous bodily harm, the Munich police said in response to a query. They were then released. They are said to have hit the man.

For reasons that are still unclear, a physical altercation broke out between a 26-year-old Northern Irishman and security guards on Friday evening immediately before the concert began. The concert-goer was injured and had to be taken to hospital. The background to the altercation and the detailed course of events are currently the subject of investigations, according to the police.

For the ten concerts in the Bavarian capital of 36-year-old singer Adele (“Rolling in the Deep”, “Hello”, “Easy on me”), a pop-up stadium was built specially tailored to her needs. It is the first time since 2016 that the Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy winner has performed on the European mainland. dpa