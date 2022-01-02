The singer Adele recently bought a US$ 58 million (R$ 323 million) mansion in a luxury condominium in Beverly Hills (USA). And if you think she spent a lot of money from her personal fortune to buy the mansion, you’re wrong: the singer’s fortune is approximately 130 million pounds (R$ 980 million).

In a survey by the Sunday Times Rich List, Adele was ranked 27th among the UK’s richest musicians in 2021. And that’s what a projection by The Mirror indicated that Adele’s latest album, “30”, released in November, could leave the singer’s fortune at approximately 600 million pounds (BRL 4.5 billion).

The mansion Adele bought belonged to actor Sylvester Stallone and was advertised since February, initially worth $110 million. Unable to sell the house, Stallone left the final value at half price.

In all, the house has 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, sauna, swimming pool, cinema, art studio, gym and a two-story guest house.

According to the Daily Mail, franchise star “Rocky” has moved with his family to Florida

