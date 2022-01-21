British singer Adele burst into tears after the cancellation of a concert in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus. The fact that the planned show will not take place, she announced in her Instagram-account.

The performer said that half of her team became infected with COVID-19, which is why they did not have time to complete the preparation of the performance. “Hey. Look, I’m sorry, but the show isn’t done. We did our best to make it good and on time, but everything was ruined due to delivery delays [оборудования] and coronavirus,” the artist said.

She admitted that she felt devastated and upset. Adele apologized to fans for canceling the event, and burst into tears at the end of the video. The singer promised that a new date for her show would be announced soon.

Last year, Adele released her first in six albums, which included 12 songs. The new record was called “30”. The album is the artist’s fourth studio album and the first full release since 2015.