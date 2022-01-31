After Adele announced in tears via social media earlier this month that she was canceling her concert series in Las Vegas, the British singer is now also not appearing at the BRIT Awards where she would perform for the first time in five years on February 8. Adele has saddled the organization with a huge problem, because a replacement must now be sought in haste, The Sun reports.

#Adele #cancels #performance #BRIT #Awards #concert #series #Las #Vegas