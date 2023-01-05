After the success against Kyle Edmund in the first round, Jannik beats the Australian 7-6 6-4 and will now face the 22-year-old American

If the test against Kyle Edmund – the first game after returning from the right index finger injury – was to be taken with a grain of salt, considering the numerous physical problems of the opponent in recent years, the victory against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the 250cc of Adelaide is a great sign for Jannik Sinner. The South Tyrolean wins in two sets against the reigning champion and home idol, giving himself the quarterfinals in the first tournament of the season: he will challenge another very young player, the 22-year-old Sebastian Korda, who won 6-4 6-4 against Roberto Bautista Agut. The level goes up again.

THE FIRST SET — Sinner wins in two hours and four minutes of the match, with a score of 7-6 6-4. Conceding seven break points and saving six: against Edmund the service had been impeccable (91% of points with the first and 81% with the second, zero break points allowed and only five points lost in serve), against Kokkinakis there was definitely more suffering. But the current level of the two opponents faced by Jannik is not comparable. The beginning of the match is complicated, the pupil of Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill – both present in Adelaide – has to save three break points in the fifth game. In the eighth game the break arrives for Sinner, who however loses his serve at 5-3 and gives his opponent two more chances at 5-5: it goes to the tie break, Jannik wins 7-2. See also Sinner never stops: he beats Nakashima and flies to the second round. Musetti stop

THE SECOND SET — The second partial is decided by a break, in the third game. Sinner’s game dissolves as the minutes go on, a sign of growing confidence after the long break. On the other hand, Kokkinakis regrets making too many mistakes: at 4-3 for Jannik and 15-30 in favor of the Australian, Thanasi misses an easy forehand that would have given him two break points. Work in progress for Sinner, but reaching the quarterfinals was not a given. “Very difficult to play against Kokkinakis. It was a tough match. It was an important victory, I was also a little lucky in the second set but I managed to stay calm in the important moments”.

January 5 – 12:05

