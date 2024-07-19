The Mexican actress Adela Noriega will return to acting through a Netflix series, It was announced by journalist Inés Moreno on her YouTube channel. “I know this from a very reliable source, that’s why I’m telling you. They are already doing the casting to complete the cast, it’s almost a fact, I know it from a reliable source from people who work there. It will be the return of Adela Noriega“As soon as I have information, I will send it to you.”

Inés Moreno, who has her program ‘The show must go on’ on YouTube, adds in her comments: “Do you remember when I told you about Angélica Rivera (her reappearance in soap operas), Now I tell you about Adela Noriega: she is returning to acting in a Netflix series.”

Adela Noriega, 54-year-old actress originally from Mexico Cityhas been absent from acting since 2008, since this year she starred in ‘Fuego en la sangre’, a Televisa soap opera in which she acted with Jorge Salinas, Eduardo Yáñez and Pablo Montero.

This is how we saw Adela Noriega in 2008 in the last telenovela she recorded, ‘Fuego en la sangre’. Photo from Instagram

Adela Noriega’s personal life is a mystery, Well, she doesn’t have social media and never makes public appearances, so her fans mainly miss her and always want to know about her, but this doesn’t happen because she is always completely anonymous.

Adela Noriega is a very beloved actressbecause with her performances in different melodramas she has demonstrated talent and has also made herself loved in Mexico, the United States and many other countries where she is admired thanks to her performances.

Adela Noriega entered the world of entertainment in the early eighties. by participating in the program ‘Cachún Cachún ra ra!’, then in music videos alongside artists such as Luis Miguel and after studying acting at the CEA de Televisa, she managed to participate in soap operas such as ‘Juana Iris’, alongside Victoria Ruffo and Pedro Fernández.

In the eighties, Adela Noriega also manages to star in soap operas such as ‘Quinceañera’, alongside Thalía, and ‘Dulce desafio’, with Eduardo Yáñez; since then she has been linked to the world of soap operas, but she has not participated in them for almost 16 years, so her fans will surely love the news of her reappearance soon in Netflix.