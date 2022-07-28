After a last job in the telenovela “Fire in the blood” in 2008, Adela Noriega She decided to end her career as an actress. She moved away from the media and social networks. From that moment on, little is known about the Mexican and many have tried to obtain information about where she lives or what she currently does.

First clues to the whereabouts of Adela Noriega

Alicia Machado She was the winner of “The House of Celebrities” during the first season of the program in 2021. During her stay on the Telemundo reality show, she lived with several celebrities, with whom she struck up conversations day after day. It was in these talks that the former Miss Universe winner leaked some information about Adela Noriega.

As commented by the former beauty queen, the actress is living in Florida. The Venezuelan assured that the Mexican can be seen walking through the streets of Weston, but she would not give more details about it. In this way, we find out a first clue of its location and current status.

Alicia Machado gave the first clues to the whereabouts of Adela Noriega. Photo: Mezcaliente

Finding the mansion where Adela Noriega lives

With a first indication given by Alicia Machadothe portal NXclusive he dedicated himself to conducting an arduous investigation in Weston, Florida. Finally, they managed to find the whereabouts by Adela Noriega in that city in the United States.

According to information from the media, the actress lives in a mansion that she bought in 2002 for a price of two million dollars. Over the years, the property has been revalued and today it would be worth about six million dollars.

The luxurious mansion in question has five bedrooms, an office, a living room, two dining rooms and a beautiful garden with a swimming pool. In addition, there are some belongings of Adela Noriega such as private photographs and awards that she received throughout her career.

Outside the mansion of Adela Noriega. Photo: nxclusiva/Instagram

One of the five bedrooms in Adela Noriega’s luxurious property. Photo: nxclusive

Adela Noriega’s mansion. Photo: nxclusiva/Instagram

What does Adela Noriega currently do?

NXclusive He also knew what the current work of the ex-extrix is. The Mexican has 67% of shares in a real estate company. Said business is registered under the name Dezer Platinum Realty LLC.