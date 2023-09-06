Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Adel Saqr, 37, moved to Gulf United, one of the first-division clubs, in the current season 2023-2024, after the “veteran winger” signed a season-long contract, to go through the “13th experience” in his career, topping the list of the most mobile players among Emirati clubs. .

In contrast to players such as Al-Taliani, Mohsen Musabih, Ali Mabkhout, Ismail Matar, and others who committed themselves to playing for one club, Adel Saqr preferred to move between clubs at the level of the professional league and the first degree, setting an unprecedented record at the state level in the number of clubs that he defended. its colors.

The list of clubs that Adel Saqr played for for more than two decades included, respectively, Shabab Al-Ahly, Ajman, Sharjah, Emirates, Ittihad Kalba, Al-Wahda, Al-Dhaid, Al-Shaab, Dibba Al-Hisn, Khorfakkan, Al-Bataeh, Masfout, up to his current station with Gulf. united.

The 37-year-old is preparing to appear in the Gulf United shirt, in the first league competitions for the current season 2023-2024, which will start with the first round matches next Saturday, as Gulf United will be a guest on Al-Arabi at Al-Ahly Youth Stadium in Al-Aweer, noting that Saqr played for some clubs in two periods. Two different ones, such as Al-Shaab and Masfout.

The player, nicknamed “The Traveler”, expressed his happiness at signing for Gulf United, and his desire to provide all his experience to the team aspiring to achieve good results in the first league. It is good, and its management is ambitious and owns a project that it seeks to implement within a specific timetable.

He added, “The club’s president, Ahmed Al-Hay, is a former player, so he has a good background and a vision that the team will reap. I expect Gulf United to be an important number in the first league, and even in Emirates football soon.”

Regarding his continuation in the stadiums for more than two decades, and the “13th experience” in his advice, he said: “I am proud of my previous experiences, all of which are good and successful. And the promotion to the professional league 6 times, and I also won the title of best player in the first league, and the best emerging player in the professional league, and participated in the Beijing Olympics qualifiers.

He added, “The many experiences allowed me to achieve all these achievements that make me perhaps the most accomplished player in the country, and I accompanied great players such as Cannavaro, Ali Karimi and others, and benefited from the great national players with whom I played, and learned from them discipline, commitment and sacrifice.”

He said, “Moving between clubs is not a hobby. I set goals that I strive to achieve. Currently, I have a new goal with Gulf United, and I am striving for it, benefiting from the presence of an understanding management that creates the appropriate climate and atmosphere that helps giving.”

Gulf United, which includes the “veteran” Adel Saqr, is the owner of the title of the fastest rising team in recent years, after it was crowned in the 2021-2022 season, champion of the third division, before succeeding in blocking the first boarding pass to the first division at the end of the season. The past 2022-2023, after being crowned champion of the “Second Division League”, two rounds before the end of the league.

Gulf United is the fourth team to succeed in winning the second division title, since the Football Association’s decision in the 2019-2020 season to re-launch a new version of the competition.

Quattro was crowned champion of the first edition of the Second League, and Al-Falah came second, and the second edition 2020-2021 witnessed the rise of Gulf FC “the champion” and City “runner-up” to the first league, while in the 2021-2022 season the “Knights of Hispania” were crowned third champions of the second league, Baynunah finished in the “runner-up” to advance to the Premier League 2022-2023, leading to the crowning of Gulf United champions for the last season 2022-2023.

Saqr’s Journey

2003-2004: He participated with the first team of Al-Ahly youth at the age of 18 years

2008-2009: He played for Ajman and Sharjah

2010-2011 he played for the Emirates team in the first league «A»

2011-2012: He played for Ittihad Kalba in the First A League

2012-2013: He played the second half of the season with Al-Wahda shirt in the pros

2013-2014: He played for Al Dhaid in the Premier League

2014-2015: Al-Shaab participated in the ascent from the first professional club

2016-2017: He played for Dibba Al-Hisn in the First League

2017-2018: He played for two seasons in the Khorfakkan shirt, in the first, and rose to the professionals

2020-2021: He participated with Al-Bataeh in the first professional ascension trip

2022-2023: He played for Masfoot in the First League

2023-2024: Signed for Gulf United in League One