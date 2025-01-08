He Seville Half Marathon which will be held on January 26, has the most powerful provisional starting list in its history. Up to 40 elite athletes have already confirmed their presence in the flattest half marathon in Europe who will fight for victory and to achieve their personal best times on the 21,097 meters of the Seville route. Among the Spaniards, the presence of Adel Mechaalwhich is in an extraordinary moment of form, as well as Ester Navarrete (current champion of Spain and first national in the Zurich Marathon of Seville 2024) and Meritxell SolerOlympian and winner of the Seville Half Marathon in 2022.

The Seville Half Marathon 2025, of which ABC de Seville is the official media, sold out. 16,000 numbers available four months before its celebration. It thus continues its progression to become one of the most prestigious road tests at the national level. In this sense, it presents a provisional departure list that already has 40 elite athletes More than two weeks after its celebration, the January 26.

In the men’s category all the focus will be on the Spanish Adel Mechaal, who at 34 years old is in one of the best moments of his sporting career. Mechaal will debut in the distance in Seville after being third in the San Silvestre Vallecana, and has declared that his goal is to get under the hour mark and qualify for the European road championship that will be held for the first time in 2025 in Belgium. There will be a large number of European athletes who attend the event on January 26 to try to achieve their personal bests and have a contact with the capital of Seville before the marathon, a month later.

The group of Africans

The French also stand outValentin Gondouin (1.00:59), Abderrazak Charik and Donovan Christien, or the British Adam Clarke (1.01:54). Although other Spaniards are expected to confirm their presence in the coming days, in addition to Mechaal on the starting line there will be Pablo Sanchezwho will try to improve his mark (1.02:03). The group of Africans, which will have new additions soon, is made up of Kenyans Antipas Kibet Kandie and Vinicent Nyamongo Nyageowith 1.01 as the best brands, and Jackson Kipleting and Brian Kipkoech Limo.









In women, the Spanish Ester Navarrete and Mertixell Soler will fight for victory alongside a large group of European distance runners led by the German Domenika Mayer (1.09:46), the French Fadouwa Ledhem (1.09:59), the Italian Lonedo and the Polish Paszkiewicz, who credit 1.10:13. Navarrete is the current champion of Spain and the first Spanish champion of the last Zurich Seville Marathonand after passing through the Olympic Games he returns to the capital of Seville to try to beat his personal best (1.09:58) and achieve a prestigious victory.

The Catalan Meritxell Soler (1.10:21) he already knows what it is to win in this event, in 2022, and he also achieved his best marathon time in Seville in 2024 (2.24:57). There are many other athletes with a chance to fight for the win, such as the Italian Giovanna Epis, Ugandans Annet Chemengich Chelangat and Rebecca Chelangatthe Mexican Citlali Cristian Moscote or the Bolivian Jhoselyn Camargo. Another Spaniard in a good moment and who knows the route well is the Burgos from the Hoka team Lidia Campowhich achieved its personal best in the Andalusian capital (1.11:37).

Record figures

The Seville Half Marathon will experience a day of records on January 26 after confirming the largest participation in its history with 16,000 popular runners registered, with almost 30% women at the starting line and more than 3,000 foreigners. It is the flattest half marathon in Europe with only five meters of height difference between its lowest and highest point, making it a very conducive course to achieve great marks in the distance.

The Seville Half Marathon is organized by the San Pablo Athletics Club and Create Events and Sportswith the collaboration of the Municipal Sports Institute of the Seville City Council, Quirónsalud, Hoka as technical sponsor, and the sponsorship of Sprinter; Plátano de Canarias (the test belongs to the Plátano de Canarias National Running Circuit); Hyundai, official car; and Renfe, official transportation. In addition, it has the collaboration of LifePro, CitySightseeing Sevilla, Aquadeus and Powerade, as well as the official media Soy Corredor, Sport Life and ABC de Sevilla.