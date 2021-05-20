Cairo (Union)

The famous Egyptian artist Adel Imam Rafiq mourned his artistic and comedic journey, Samir Ghanem, who passed away today, Thursday, at the age of 84, after his health deteriorated while in hospital after being infected with the new Corona virus.

“Leader” Adel Imam published a rare photo of the late Samir Ghanem, on his official Facebook page. And he said, “Goodbye, Samir. Goodbye, my dear.

The journalist Rami Radwan, the husband of the late artist’s daughter, announced that the funeral of Samir Ghanem would be from the Mosque of the Field Marshal Tantawi after Friday prayers, tomorrow, and that his body would be buried inside the family cemetery. And his family decided to only receive condolences at the cemeteries as part of the precautionary measures to confront the emerging corona virus.

It is noteworthy that the Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem was born in 1937, graduated from the Faculty of Agriculture, Alexandria University, and then met with George Sidhoum and Guest Ahmed, and together they formed a trio of theater lights who shone through the famous comic sketches. Then the three performed a number of successful films and plays. After the death of guest Ahmed, he performed with George Sidhom several plays.

In the eighties of the twentieth century, his star shone in the sky of Ramadan Fawazir, which he presented for several years, in addition to a large number of prominent cinematic, television and theatrical works.