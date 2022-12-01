December 1, 2022 08:49

The Egyptian artist, Adel Imam, returns to the fore again, and leads the search engines during the past hours, after circulating news that he will return to the cinema soon after an absence of 12 years through a new movie. And local media circulated the news of the leader’s preparation for a long time for a movie that he will return to the cinema, called “The Valley and His Father”, and he brings him together with his son, the artist Muhammad Imam, and the work is directed by his other son, Rami Imam. The producer, Essam Imam, the brother of the artist, Adel Imam, explained in press statements to the “Ahl Masr” website that the film was produced by him, pointing out that the last period witnessed many preparations for the film. As he confirmed earlier, the leader is very excited to return to the cinema, but he did not say when the film will see the light. It is noteworthy that Adel Imam was absent for 12 years, since his last appearance in the cinema with his movie “Alzheimer’s” 2010, until he reappeared again, but through the television drama screens in the series “Naji Atallah Band” 2012, so that his television works continued over a period of 10 years, during which he appeared in 8 Series starring him.

Source: agencies