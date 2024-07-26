Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

International referee Adel Al Naqbi, along with Ahmed Al Rashidi (first assistant) and Sabt Obaid (second assistant), will manage the match between the Dominican Republic and Spain (Saturday) at the Matmut Atlantic Stadium, as part of Group Three in the Paris Olympics.

Our national team managed the Guinea-New Zealand match in the first round of the football competitions, which was held at the Nice Stadium, in Group One.