Emirati producer and director Adel Al Halawi is preparing to launch the first local social art application enhanced with artificial intelligence on 3 global platforms, under the name “ArtHub”, with the aim of bringing together actors, directors, producers and creative talents in various fields on one platform.

Al-Halawi stated that the digital platform “Art Hub” is the first of its kind to unite entertainment makers and provide them with many services that contribute to facilitating the process of local, Arab and international artistic productions, noting that it is currently available for free on 3 platforms: “Apple Store”, “Google Play” and “App Gallery”, as the application contributes to building a communication network with actors and technicians, and aims to facilitate the exploration of talents and the search for emerging talents from various creative sectors, in works before the production stage.

Al-Halawi stressed that he seeks, through the application, to achieve a purposeful artistic and literary entertainment industry on a global level, using the feature of artificial intelligence. He said: Artificial intelligence enhances the functions of the ArtHub application, as it helps in matching job seekers with the most suitable job opportunities by analyzing their skills and experiences, facilitating the process of writing texts and describing work, facilitating the process of searching for talents through the process of sorting and analyzing data, and helping its users to create professional CVs.

He pointed out that the idea of ​​the application came to him when he faced difficulties in searching for talents and technicians, while preparing to make the film “The Undefeated Fighter”, explaining that the application aims to highlight creativity in the fields of cinema, television and theatre, from acting, directing, writing, drawing, photography, graphics, editing and distribution.

Al-Halawi explained that the platform also provides multiple job opportunities in various artistic fields, and helps promising talents find opportunities to search for acting roles or other jobs behind the camera, revealing that a number of features will be added to the application in the coming period, including auditions – casting, following artistic events and entertainment events, and displaying artistic works that highlight talents and creative content makers.