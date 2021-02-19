Three thousand CDI learners (CDIA) already signed for a target of 15,000 in 2021. Launched with great fanfare by Adecco in November 2020, this contract with the name tinged with macronism is intended for people ready to train or retrain in the trades known as “in tension”. Seventeen professions have been targeted by the interim giant, such as those of production line operator, construction electrician or even maintenance technician. Taking up a recurring management discourse, the group estimates that 400,000 offers would not be filled in these sectors.

On Europe 1, Alexandre Viros, the president of Adecco France, praised, on January 20, the benefits of the device, in particular for people in difficulty in the aeronautics in Toulouse (Haute-Garonne). “They lose their jobs. We hire them on a CDI apprenticeship, we train them for the profession of fiber optic technician, where there will be demand ”, he advances.

A scheme subsidized up to 8,000 euros by the State

If the CDIA allows you to obtain a diploma or certification; in its well-established communication campaign, the group fails to specify that this contract can be subsidized up to 8,000 euros by the state by virtue of the exceptional aid to employers who recruit in apprenticeship. A significant windfall. As Geraldine Roncaglia, CGT union representative, points out: “Adecco manages to never lose. The salary of people in CDIA varies according to that of reference in the region. This should also open the right to Fillon relief (lower employer contributions) on low wages for the company. “

Built on the model of the interim CDI (CDII), created in the temporary work sector in 2013 to avoid the taxation of short contracts, this subsidized CDIA is moreover in the process of supplanting it. “To achieve the objectives set, we see that CDI learners are already contracted instead of temporary CDIs. At the same time, Adecco plans to extend the partial activity on the existing CDIIs… The interim only lives thanks to state money. The group received 64 million euros in partial unemployment between March and November 2020. Until 2018, it touched 181 million euros a tax credit for competitiveness and employment, now made permanent as a tax credit ”, lists Geraldine Roncaglia. With this new device, the interim giant shows that it has learned the lessons to maximize state aid. C. R.