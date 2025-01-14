Adecco has published a total of 60 new job offers to work in the industry sector, in three different positions, offers to which Those interested can sign up onlinethrough the company’s official website, as indicated below.

“The situation of 60 of them may change thanks to the new offers published this month”

“According to the latest report from the Observatory for Innovation and Prospective of the Labor Market in Extremadura, in December the number of unemployed people registered in the region decreased by 2,126 people compared to the month of November. In this way, the unemployment figure stands at 70,107 people. However, the situation of 60 of them may change thanks to the new offers published this month in Cáceres,” Adecco indicates in its statement.

Job offers: requirements and how to apply

Thus, Adecco, the division of the Adecco Group specialized in flexibility and productivity, is looking for 60 people in the province of Extremadura to work during the coming months in a local company in full growth that operates in the industrial sector.

On the one hand, they offer 30 positions to work as welders. To do this, it is required:

Previous experience in MIG/MAG, TIG, electrical welding

Knowledge of parts handling and mechanical assembly

Ability to work autonomously and in a team

Commitment to job security and quality at work.

In this case, rotating shifts are offered, a six month contract with the possibility of extending another 6 months and a continuous training plan as well as the possibility of acquiring new certifications.

On the other hand, there have been published 20 positions for machining operators. Candidates must have:

Demonstrable experience in similar positions

Knowledge and skills for preparing the machine and accustomed to using numerical control measuring devices.

The contracts, which would be for six months with the possibility of extending another six months, include full time in rotating morning, afternoon and night shifts.

Finally, Adecco looking for 10 overhead crane operators. To access these positions you need:

Previous experience operating overhead cranes or similar in industrial environments

Knowledge of occupational safety regulations in the industrial sector

Ability to work as a team and under pressure

Overhead crane operator’s license

Availability to work rotating shifts

Having training in the metal sector as well as experience in environments with heavy materials will be an advantage.

In exchange, Full-time offered on rotating schedulescontinuous training plan and a temporary contract with a real possibility of incorporation.

Interested parties can register for any of the offers through the following link.