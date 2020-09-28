The Heat close the circle. Six years after LeBron’s departure, a championship marked by more external factors than ever will be played against him but which will have a Finals worthy of any Hollywood history. Although the Celtics were, for many, the dream rival against the Lakers, Miami has imposed itself by being, simply, best. On the aggregate of the six games and in the important moments, those in which they have always remained constant against some Celtics that have not managed to overcome their umpteenth pájara in attack and say goodbye in a bittersweet way to a net and completely positive season, surpassing Kyrie Irving’s farce, returning to the finals del Este and counting on a precocious but short squad, something that has the possibility of being corrected and that has penalized a team that, due to talent, was better than its rival, but that has run out of strength and no answers. Spoelstra’s endless rotation, the one in which anyone can make you a match to remember, has been able to with a green pride that came out alive from a sobering series against the Raptors but has not endured a superior tactical challenge. They say goodbye in the sixth game, but lost the series in the first, when they let slip a more than double-digit lead in the fourth quarter to fall. And, to a lesser extent, in the second, when this difference arrived at the beginning and they did not know how to maintain it either. And, in the end, they fall into that damn round, for now, for Brad Stevens, one that they’ve hit three times in the last four years with the same result, goodbye. Either by 4-1 (2017), 4-2 (2020) or 4-3 (4-3).

The Celtics have been jerky throughout the series, and that has weighed heavily on a team that maximizes its virtues but, above all, extreme the opponent’s shortcomings, and that has penalized those lows in a way that is as pure as it is effective. Boston commanded six (90-96) to six minutes to go, and ended the game with a 24-6 run against. Little more to add, in a shooting series in which they went without scoring a single basket from 5:30 to 2:19. Without baskets and with controversial plays through, Miami got a definitive advantage and left the green team sunk and with their sights already set on a 2020-21 in which they will need reinforcements. Above all, someone who gives rest to his exteriors and an interior reference beyond a Daniel Theis today eliminated by fouls and unable to defend an Adebayo who was better covered by rookie Grant Williams and that he went to 32 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists, as if it were Shaquille O’Neal. The pivot was the dominator of the boards and the man who broke the game, whom nobody could stop or stop, and he continues to reaffirm himself as one of the revelations of the season. Along with Tyler Herro (19-5 + 7), Duncan Robinson (15 + 6 with 5 of 7 in triples) and company. That horde of young players who ensure a long-term project and highlight the merit of a team that reached the bubble in fifth place in the East and qualified for the Finals. Nobody arrived in such a distant position since, eye, the Knicks in 1999 (eighth). Almost nothing.

There are always buts to put into the equation, and the one that will be thrown assiduously will be the one with the non-existent field advantage in the bubble. Something key that could well have changed things for a team that did not have an advantage in the field in any round (nor will it have it in the Finals) and that has taken advantage of it in a Conference where, traditionally, this variant has always been key. In fact, The Celtics were 10-1 at home in the 2018 playoffs, a statistic only broken in Game 7 against the LeBron Cavs, which went to 35 + 15 + 9 in that match. It will be the King who completes the same circle as the Heat, meeting again with Pat Riley, Eric Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem, the only survivors of the rings of 2012 and 2013, of that dream team in which Dwayne Wade and Chris were also Bosh (and Ray Allen, Mike Miller, Shane Battier, Mario Chalmers, Chris Andersen …) and who played four consecutive Finals. LeBron arrived until eight after adding another four in Ohio, And with this year’s he leaves at 10, a number that only Kareem (10), Sam Jones (11) and Bill Russell (12) have reached before him.. To put it in relief, just to say that the Heat, in all their history, have reached six if we count the last one. Four of them with that star from which they want to take off now, surpassing its shadow and knowing how to win without it.

Riley’s victory and Spoelstra’s consolidation

“Now you can train againThose were the words he addressed to Erik Spoelstra none other than Phil Jackson, on the Las Vegas campus in 2014, when it was only weeks since LeBron had left Florida to return to the promised land and bring, two years later, the long-awaited ring. The star’s exploits in Miami dwarfed Spoelstra’s merit, which for many became a decorative element when it had been just the opposite. He Zen Master affirmed with that phrase a supine reality: the coach could finally train as he pleased, make his tactics, prepare his plays and develop a game system far from the scrutinizing gaze of a man who had to be kept happy and who had asked for his head in 2011, after the loss in the Finals, when he went to Pat Riley’s office with Wade to ask him to step down. Riley’s refusal, who already did the same in 2005-06, resignation of Stan van gundy Through, it led to the success of some Heat who are at the beginning of a project that will contest the Finals. And there is no better master class for a young squad who play the Finals with their whole life ahead. LeBron gave in to a Spoelstra whom he ended up respecting and with which he added his first ring just months after that talk and his second in 2013. Never has a refusal been so fruitful. It never meant so much. And it never served so much.

Spoelstra is an extension of Riley on the bench, and his team shows the same qualities with which the boss runs the show: solid foundations, cold formwork but easy mutation, always knowing how to adapt to the rival and the different eras in the same way that Riley adapted to the defensive and almost scoundrel game of the 90s after driving the Showtime with Magic in the 80s. Riley himself has achieved his particular victory against Danny Ainge, whom he faced when he was a member of Bird’s Celtics and he was leading the Lakers in an NBA in full swing. That man he classified as “weeping“And he adds and remains within a League impossible to understand without him. With his expert hand, full of wisdom, he came to the Dragic team in his day and Butler last summer. And, in all that process, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo (a franchise player for a decade). And others like Kendrick Nunn, Meyers Leonard or Derrick Jones Jr., who have had less prominence in this series. Some via draft; others, like bargains that were not even selected in it. And others, like Butler or Crowder, as free agents or in the form of transfers. This is how Iguodala also arrived, which he renewed automatically and without anyone explaining it to him. Today, the forward has scored 15 points with 5 of 5 in field goals and 4 of 4 in triples (he had 2 of 10 in the series), and will play his sixth consecutive Finals after five with the Warriors. Again, Riley’s magic.

The Heat return to the Finals with only three losses to their backs (4-0, 4-1 and 4, -2). The same as the Lakers, who have resolved their three ties (4-1) with the same result. They do them after a hard and worked match Tatum was late again (0 out of 5 in the first period, 0 out of 13 in the first quarters of the last three games), but that ended with 24 + 7 + 11. To which the Celtics went to rest with 56% in field goals and 48% in triples; and scoring 11, a franchise record at that point in the duel. In which Jaylen has added 26 points and Smart 20, scoring at the beginning but not at the end, a classic. And in which Kemba has scored 20 goals but has once again resented his constant physical problems and his accumulation of fouls, a custom in the series. All of that has been surpassed by the Heat, with Butler scoring 22 points (13 in the first quarter and 9 in the last) en route to his first Finals and a Dragic in his typically reliable version (he was 13 points). The Heat return six years later to face LeBron, that man Riley, which casts one of the few shadows larger than that of his former ward, denied in 2011. Miami returns home (Florida) to face a historic opportunity in the most difficult year in history. A commendable franchise in substance and form, structure and track, which is, be careful, four victories away from achieving the fourth ring of its existence. Just like LeBron, wow. The circle is closed. Hostilities break out. And the Heat return to the Finals. In a slightly surprising, unexpected and unforeseen way. But with all merit. That’s for sure.