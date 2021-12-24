Today we analyze with Fisiorunning an annoying pathology that could compromise, even in the long term, the continuation of training and competitions

In last week’s article we addressed the anatomy and general characteristics of adductor pathologies in runners. Today we are going to consider the adductor tendinopathies. A series of pathological conditions that develop in the tendon following its overuse. Tendinopathies are often mistakenly called pubalgia, especially if the pain is perceived in the pubic area. We will see in the next few weeks that pelvic pain has wider damaging components than tendinopathy.

In runner’s tendinopathy, changes in the molecular structure of the tendon occur such as separation and degeneration of the collagen fibers with macroscopic thickening, loss of mechanical properties and pain. Contrary to what was thought a few years ago, the inflammatory process is absent. This is why they are no longer called tendinitis but tendinopathies.

What characterizes adductor tendinopathy? –

Adductors are subjected to stress due to the repetitive nature of movements and sudden changes in direction. This is why, in addition to running, they are frequent in football, gymnastics, swimming and horse riding. The symptom hinge is the ache during adductor movement and palpation on the affected tendon. The onset of pain is gradual but quickly turns towards an acute phase that prevents us from continuing to run. Other features are swelling, stiffness and the inability to contract and stretch the muscle; hence the functional inability.

What causes can trigger tendinopathy in adductors? –

The development of adductor tendinopathy is multifactorial.

– One dysmetria of the lower limbs or one rocky even slight ones could favor the shortening and hyperactivation in contraction of the adductors of one side.

– Anomalies e biomechanical alterations stroke can lead to unilateral adductor overload. This is why in Fisiorunning, through the Biomechanical Analysis of the Run and subsequent corrective exercises, we restore symmetry in the gesture, avoiding injuries and improving performance.

– Pathological alterations (retractions, contractures, scars, interventions) in the muscle chain which includes adductors can shorten the latter creating tendinopathies.

– The weakness and retraction of the muscle component of the adductors causes the shortening of these muscles and triggers tendinopathy.

– Do not make a correct heating precourse stimulates the risk of tendon injuries; and also muscular.

– L’inactivity and thehyper-fatigue they stress the adductors which can more easily undergo tendinopathy.

– Me too’obesity, L’age and the genetic predisposition they can help the onset of adductor tendinopathies.

What actions can we take to prevent it? –

In Fisiorunning we recommend athletes to perform a correct heating pre-run and above all pre-race or before quick workouts.

Furthermore, a flexible, elastic, dynamic and long adductor musculature allows to minimize the risks of tendinopathy. So exercises of dynamic stretching before running e passive stretching after running (and also in the evening before bed) they help in prevention.

A program of strength and conditioning respecting the recovery and adaptation times, it forms a stronger and more suitable structure to compensate for the impacts of running.

How can physiotherapy help recovery from tendinopathy? –

In Fisiorunning we use different types of treatments to normalize tendinopathy and return to running without pain and relapses. The most used techniques are the massage, the instrumental therapies, lo stretching active and passive, the reinforcement through different methodologies. To reduce muscle tension up to 70% we use an osteopathic method called SCS (Strain Counter Strain). We work on muscle chains and posture through manual global postural reprogramming techniques (RPG). Finally we use theosteopathy classic to reduce dysfunctions.

