Russian President Putin will read out a message to the Federal Assembly on February 29

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly on Thursday, February 29. It will begin at 12:00 Moscow time, said Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

According to the Constitution, the President addresses the Federal Assembly with annual messages on the situation in the country, as well as on the main directions of the state’s domestic and foreign policy. In such speeches, the head of state outlines goals for the future and sets out his assessment of the situation in the country.

Photo: Sergey Savostyanov / TASS

The Kremlin did not announce the topics of the message, but Putin himself revealed its essence

According to Peskov, the topics that the head of state will address will not be announced in advance.

However, as Putin himself said during a speech at the “Strong Ideas for New Times” forum, the upcoming message to the Federal Assembly will set tasks for the next six years.

See also Sarzana, a shopping center without authorizations seized by the Financial Police This is not just a conversation, it is setting tasks, which, of course, we strive to develop and achieve their solution. Well, taking into account the internal political calendar, this will be setting tasks for the next at least six years Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The State Duma suggested that Putin will talk about the Northern Military District in Ukraine and the economy

In his message to the Federal Assembly, the president will touch on topics of domestic policy and special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, as well as economic issues and other topics, suggested State Duma deputy Dmitry Perminov.

“I think that this will be a speech in which the president will touch on many areas of Russian life. He will pay attention to issues related to the special operation and will touch upon domestic policy: production development, economic growth, improving the well-being and quality of life of citizens,” he believes.

The parliamentarian added that Putin will speak about Russian foreign policy in the context of the Northern Military District. Also, the head of state can assess import substitution, which is directly related to the country’s economy, Perminov believes.

In addition, it became known that members of the SVO were invited to the ceremony of announcing the message to parliament.

Where can I watch Putin's address to the Federal Assembly?

In addition to federal television channels, which will begin broadcasting at 12:00 Moscow time, the president’s message will be shown in 22 cinemas in 20 Russian cities, said Artem Pavlovsky, head of the communications department of the Cinema 5 cinema chain.

will broadcast a message from President Vladimir Putin in cinemas 20 cities of Russia

Also, the message of the head of state will be shown on large street MAER screens in Moscow and other large cities of the country. The company clarified that in addition to the video broadcast of the message, key quotes from the president’s speech will also be displayed on the screens.

Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS

The broadcast is expected to reach over 15.2 million people from February 29 to March 1.

Putin announced his previous message to the Federal Assembly on February 21, 2023 in Gostiny Dvor. In his speech, the president listed the challenges facing the country and announced that Russia was suspending participation in the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms.