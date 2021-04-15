Additional tourist trains will be launched in Karelia for the May holidays, intended for those wishing to travel around the republic. In particular, they will run on the route St. Petersburg – Petrozavodsk – Northern Ladoga area.

As writes IA “Karelinform” with reference to Russian Railways, the purpose of launching additional trains is to develop tourism and support passengers who are planning a trip around Karelia.

From May 1 to May 9, the Orlan rail bus will connect Petrozavodsk and Sortavala, the Lastochka train will take tourists from St. Petersburg to the Ruskeala mountain park, and the Ruskeala Express retro train will take passengers from Sortavala to Ruskeala and back.

All tourist trains are equipped with climate control systems, air disinfectants, energy-saving LED lighting, and wheelchair lifts. The cars have information boards on which passengers can read route data and any additional information.

At the end of January, it was reported that several checkpoints in Karelia on the border with Finland will issue electronic visas to foreign citizens entering the territory of Russia.