Munich (dpa)

Today, Bayern Munich has allocated a training session to Sadio Mane and Matisse de Ligt, the newly joined team, although today is an official holiday for the team from training.

Bayern Munich returned after a week-long tour in the United States, and coach Julian Nagelsmann gave his players leave from training today to recover, before the start of the final preparations for the new season.

But Mane and de Ligt trained today under the guidance of a fitness coach, the club announced.

Mane, the former Liverpool striker, left the team’s camp in the United States to attend the Confederation of African Football “CAF” awards ceremony, which was held in the Moroccan capital Rabat on July 21, and was crowned the best player in Africa, and then returned to Munich.

The attacking center player, De Ligt, arrived at Bayern’s camp in the United States last Tuesday, after joining the team from Juventus.

Bayern Munich begins its campaign in the new season next Saturday against Leipzig in the German Super Cup, then begins the defense of the German League title “Bundesliga”, six days later, against Eintracht Frankfurt, the holder of the European League title.