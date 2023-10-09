Yes, elections are coming, but additional taxation will remain in 2024.

Addition rules 2023 and 2024

Additional tax is an important consideration when choosing a car. A car that you, as an entrepreneur or employee, also drive privately. Because if you only drive your business car for commuting and business traffic, you are protected from this with proper mileage registration.

Addition is a sum of 3 components:

1. Catalog value of the car or economic value (if car is older than 15 years).

2. Addition percentage. (with possible discount)

3. Tax bracket in which the additional tax falls (determines which tax % is calculated).

This catalog value is also called the tax value. That is not the same as the bottom line price if you were to buy the car. Actual discount is not deducted from this value, but on the other hand, preparation costs that must now be included in the recommended sales price are not counted towards the amount on which additional tax must be paid.

Tax brackets 2024

The tax brackets are the first part of the sum that has changed in recent years. The additional tax on a car is added to your salary, which means that you can use the tax percentage in which you fall for the calculation. The government wanted to go back from the current three tax brackets to two tax brackets and that already took effect in 2020!

So we now have 2 tax brackets and for 2024 the limit from bracket 1 to 2 will change slightly again. We will know this again with the submission of the 2024 tax plan during Budget Day 2023.

For 2023, the border between brackets 1 and 2 became higher and the rate lower for the 1st bracket, namely

1st bracket: 37.07% (salary from € 0 to € 69,398)

2nd bracket: 49.50% (salary above € 69,398)

For 2024 the border between brackets 1 and 2 will be higher and the rate will be higher for the 1st bracket, namely

1st bracket: 36.97% (wage from € 0 to € 75,624)

2nd bracket: 49.50% (salary above € 75,624)

Addition percentage

Electric vehicles and additional tax, also a frequently discussed topic here on Autoblog. It may be lame, but the tax inspector does not believe in the labels you and I put on cars: diesel, petrol, hybrid, hydrogen or electric. The government has basically classified the two applicable additional tax rates on the basis of CO2 emissions. If your car emits 0 grams of CO2 per kilometer, you basically paid for one

2022 registered car 16% additional tax up to a tax value of € 35,000. Everything above 0 grams results in an additional tax rate of 22%.

2023 registered car 16% additional tax up to a tax value of € 30,000. Everything above 0 grams results in an additional tax rate of 22%.

2024 registered car 16% additional tax up to a tax value of € 30,000. Everything above 0 grams results in an additional tax rate of 22%.

The fact that you currently have few options for those 0 grams other than ‘electric’ is of course a different story. Although the government is using hydrogen, it is not (yet) a workable alternative for almost anyone.

The additional tax rules for 2024 have been influenced by the climate agreement in which it has been agreed that, from 2026, emission-free cars will be taxed the same as cars with CO2 emissions. Technologies that could still use ‘some’ support, such as hydrogen, are given even more preference. In concrete terms, this produces the images below for 2022 / 2023 / 2024.

Addition 2022

If you are going to pay additional tax on a car that has its first registration in 2022, you will have to deal with (maximum 60 months):

22% additional charge for petrol, diesel or hybrid

16% additional charge for a hydrogen car or solar car (on the full value)

16% additional charge for fully electric (on the first € 35,000 list value)

22% additional tax on the list value above € 35,000 for a fully electric car

Addition 2023 + 2024

If you are going to pay additional tax on a car that has its first registration in 2023, you will have to deal with (maximum 60 months):

22% additional charge for petrol, diesel or hybrid

16% additional charge for a hydrogen car or solar car (on the full value)

16% additional charge for fully electric (on the first € 30,000 list value)

22% additional tax on the list value above € 30,000 for a fully electric car

Now hydrogen seems to be a nice new alternative to electric driving based on the additional tax. But in practice this is unfortunately not yet the case. You can hardly get gas anywhere and there is little choice of affordable cars.

As an indication of the impact of the change in the addition from 2023 to 2024, we make a calculation below for 2 types of models. So you will see that the impact comes from shifting the limit from bracket 1 to 2 and the slightly higher rate in 2024 for the first tax bracket

Fiat 500E fiscal value approximately €30,000

Driver’s annual salary €50,000

€50,000 2023: € 147.72 Net addition pm

€ 30,000 *16% = € 4,800 (gross) * 36.93% = € 1,772.64 / 12 months)

2023: € 147.88 Net addition pm

€ 30,000 *16% = € 4,800 (gross) * 36.93% = € 1,774.56 / 12 months)

Tesla Model 3 fiscal value approximately € 42,500

Driver’s annual salary €70,000

€70,000 2023: € 279.27 Net addition pm

(€ 30,000 * 16% + € 12,500 * 22% = € 7,550 (gross) = € 3,071 * 36.93% + € 4,479 * 49.5% = € 3,351.22 / 12 months)

2024: € 252.71 Net addition pm

(€30,000 *16% + €12,500 * 22% = €7,550 (gross) = €5,624 * 36.97% + €1,926 * 49.5% = €3,032.56 / 12 months)

The difference between 2023 and 2024 is therefore limited! In fact, you will mainly notice it when your taxable salary is around 65-75k per year

Addition rules on main points:

Applies to both drivers of passenger cars and commercial vehicles

You have to pay if you drive more than 500km privately per year

Is calculated on the tax value of the car if your car is less than 15 years old. (this is often the catalog value minus the costs of making it roadworthy)

If your car is older than 15 years, 35% of its economic value is charged. This is the price you would get when you sell the car.

You cannot ‘in principle’ change from ‘adding up to not adding up’ and vice versa within a calendar year.

The additional tax percentage remains valid for a maximum of 60 months from the moment the car is first registered

The additional tax percentage is determined on the basis of the first registration, anywhere in the world (which is why importing a 2021/2022 car can also be interesting next year)

So what are the most important differences in the additional tax rules for electric cars in 2022 compared to 2023?

-The limit for the highest tax bracket will again move slightly upwards

-Rate for lowest tax bracket changes for everyone regardless of which car you drive. (rises slightly)

Is this 100% certain?

The government will monitor the sales and price development of electric cars in the coming years. They then use that input to adjust the addition, the so-called hand to the tap principle. In theory, the additional tax rate for electric vehicles can also be reduced. But will that happen in practice? So keep an eye on the updates from the government, we will do that for you too! Especially with the elections approaching!

