Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Satyapal Jain said on Thursday that senior BJP leader Uma Bharti had never made a statement in Ayodhya about taking responsibility for demolishing the disputed structure in 1992. Jain also dismissed the news reports made by Justice MS Liberhan in this regard.The ASG said, “Justice MS Liberhan’s statement published in print media is not true, stating that ‘Uma Bharti claimed responsibility for the demolition of her Babri Masjid.’ He said, ‘I have been a witness to the statements that the Commission has recorded for 14 years due to Advani ji, Joshi ji and Uma Bharti ji appearing as lawyers before the Liberhan Commission. Jain also tweeted serially that Bharti had never given any statement of taking responsibility for the demolition.

Justice Liberhan gave a statement to a newspaper

Jain, a former MP from Chandigarh, said, ‘Uma ji never made any statement about taking responsibility for the demolition. In fact, he had said that Advani sent him to prevent the mob from breaking the structure but the kar sevaks sent him back. Justice Liberhan told a national daily on Wednesday that he had come to know of the conspiracy.