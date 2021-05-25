ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Karl Lauterbach did not report additional income to the German Bundestag. The SPD’s corona expert is now commenting on this.

Munich / Berlin – He is considered Germany’s expert on the coronavirus pandemic par excellence: Karl Lauterbach. But the SPD health politician is currently also in focus because of another matter. Because: Like the Green top candidate Annalena Baerbock, he – according to his own statements – did not report any additional income to the German Bundestag.

Karl Lauterbach reports additional income: Germany’s corona expert explains failure

To put it into perspective: Members of parliament are required to notify Parliament’s administration of additional income. Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock recently caused a stir when she reported such special payments of 25,000 euros to the German Bundestag much later. And so shortly before the federal election in 2021 on September 26th.

Finally, on the weekend of Pentecost, Lauterbach announced via Twitter that he had forgotten to report additional income. “It struck my office that all additional income from 2018/19, 17,850 euros for 4 lectures, had not yet been reported. Huge mistake, for which I stand now: I donate 17,850 euros for India, ”wrote the Rhinelander in his post on Social Media.

Now Lauterbach commented on the matter again in an interview. “I can only repeat: I am incredibly uncomfortable. Good bookkeeping is very important to me. That has never happened to me, I was horrified, “said the 58-year-old picture and described the alleged background to the failure: “I am incredibly uncomfortable. Because of my eye surgery four weeks ago, I was only now able to report a book fee advance. My team noticed that in the entire legislative period not a single additional income has been reported to the Bundestag. There was probably a misunderstanding of responsibility. “

According to Lauterbach, this is “my only additional income in this legislative period (since 2017, d. Red.). 17,850 euros in four years plus a book advance ”.

He is currently writing a book about science and politics, the advance payment was 31,000 euros, the member of the Bundestag told picture went on and said: “Apart from the book: Others will do that in a month. I don’t care about the money. I work for the Bundestag day and night. In the free economy I could earn completely different amounts of money. (pm)