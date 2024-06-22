Approved thesis justifies decision with “remunerative nature”; must be followed by the lower courts of the Judiciary

The 1st Section of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) decided that the health hazard premium forms the basis for calculating the employer’s social security contribution. The decision, taken in judgment of repetitive appeal on Thursday (June 20, 2024), must be followed by the lower courts of the Judiciary.

The approved thesis defines that “the employer’s social security contribution is levied on the hazard pay premium due to its remunerative nature”.

“The main point is that in the case of salary funds, the incidence of social security contributions borne by the company on the health hazard premium is legitimate.“stated the rapporteur of the case at the STJ, minister Herman Benjamin.

The minister also stated that the Court has “solid jurisprudence” About the subject.

ARGUMENTATION

During the session, one of the lawyers for the applicants in the cases, Daniel Souza Santiago da Silva, stated that “in the employment contract signed, the worker ‘sells’ what is at his disposal, which is his time, but not his health”.

Santiago da Silva further argued that “what will be received by the worker, as an additional payment for affecting their health, would, in the appellant’s opinion, be compensatory in nature”.

Lawyer Pedro Henrique de Castro Motta, who held oral arguments in favor of one of the companies, argued that “O additional hazard pay, provided for by the CLT [Consolidação das Leis do Trabalho]was established with the aim of compensating the worker for an abnormal risk to their health“.

Castro Motta also argued that the hazard pay is related to the risk in the position the worker holds.

“It is understood that it is not a remunerative amount and is not usual, and therefore, the position defended is that it would not affect the social security contribution“said the lawyer.