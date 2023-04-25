The government of the Orenburg region will allocate another 5.43 million rubles for the capture of stray dogs. The draft resolution on the distribution of subventions was adopted on April 25 at a meeting of the regional government.

The funds will be distributed among the municipalities that have already fully completed the contracts for catching. These are the cities of Orenburg and Orsk, Gaisky urban district and the city of Yasny, ZATO “Komarovsky”, as well as Belyavsky, Grachevsky, Dombarovsky, Kvarkensky, Kurmanaevsky, Novosergievsky and Svetlinsky districts, writes 56orb.ru.

In addition, three more territories that have completed the contract by no more than 85% can count on additional funding. These are Abdulinsky city district, Tashlinsky and Totsky districts.

As the IA specifies “Ural56.Ru”, also for consideration in the regional legislature made additions to the law regulating the treatment of animals. It is planned to edit the first paragraph of part 2 of article No. 8.

Information about the prohibition of walking in public places will be added to the law and the concept of “public place” will be revealed. After the adoption of the amendments by the deputies, pet owners will be prohibited from walking their dogs without leashes and muzzles on the streets, squares, squares, parks, yards, playgrounds, beaches and other areas.

Restrictions do not apply to specially designated areas for walking. Also, they will not affect guide dogs, cats, dogs up to 35 cm at the withers.

On April 16, in Orenburg, a pack of stray dogs attacked a nine-year-old boy who was walking near his home. The child died on the spot.

After the tragedy, deputies of the Orenburg Legislative Assembly sent a legislative initiative to the State Duma and the Federation Council proposing to euthanize aggressive stray dogs. The State Duma may adopt the relevant bill in the first reading as early as May 16.