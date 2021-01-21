The European Parliament today voted to continue making additional resources available in 2021 and 2022 for provide food and basic assistance to those most in need.

The adapted regulation allows Member States to continue to use the additional funds made available for the post-covid-19 recovery under the REACT-EU initiative in 2021 and 2022.

Thus, member states can choose to increase the resources provided in the FEAD regulation for food aid and other basic assistance for those most in need.

Furthermore, to alleviate the current burden on public budgets, the additional resources will not be co-financed by member states and the commission will provide pre-financing to further expedite delivery.

“This pandemic has had far-reaching consequences on people’s quality of life, especially those who were already vulnerable in the beginning. More than 20% of Europeans have seen their situation deteriorate. This fund will be the instrument to help them get out of poverty and rejoin society, “said the rapporteur Lucia Ďuriš Nicholsonová about the agreement.

In this way, the council must now also formally approve the text. Once this has been done, the measures adopted will enter into force after their publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Valid since 2014



The EUR 3.8 billion Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD) was introduced in 2014 as an EU action to alleviate the worst forms of poverty and promote social cohesion in Europe. Around 13 million people benefit from the Fund each year, including approximately four million children. The covid-19 pandemic and its economic consequences have aggravated the situation of more than 20% of the EU population that is at risk of poverty or social exclusion, deepened social divisions and increased job losses , unemployment rates and inequalities.