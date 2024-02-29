The Russian government has returned exchange rates for coal until February 28, 2025

Flexible export duties related to the ruble exchange rate against the US dollar were introduced for coal supplies from March 1 to February 28, 2025, that is, for one year. This is stated in message in the Telegram channel of the Russian government.

The duty amount will be from four to seven percent, depending on the exchange rate of the national currency. It will reset to zero only when the dollar is cheaper than 80 rubles.

The coal industry, along with most others, was subject to new duties from October 1, 2023. Just before the new year, on December 27, industry enterprises achieved its abolition, indicating a sharp reduction in the profitability of supplies.

Previously, industry sources reported that the Ministry of Finance wants to establish a flat surcharge on the mineral extraction tax (MET) rates for coal companies in the amount of 380 rubles per ton to compensate for the loss of the budget.

The measures were discussed against the backdrop of declining export prices for coal, falling sales volumes and rising domestic transportation tariffs.

An additional unpleasant factor was the introduction of import duties by China to support its coal companies. Against this background, profits from fuel exports through Western ports tend to zero, and in some cases companies even incur losses. At the same time, coal miners cannot achieve an increase in quotas for supplies to eastern ports.