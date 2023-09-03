Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Split

It is not uncommon for innkeepers in Austria to charge an extra fee for additional crockery. (Iconic image) © Christian Bruna/dpa

Special item for additional crockery or cutlery? In Austria this can happen once in a while. Many people are outraged.

Vienna – Extra crockery, extra fee: In the neighboring countries of Germany, this caused outrage recently. A look at the bill can sometimes bring unexpected surprises. In Austria felt a Guest “cheated” on a restaurant bill.

And also that a mother is on vacation in Italy with her daughter add extra money for an empty plate had to, caused a storm of indignation. In Austria, hosts have now commented, where additional fees are the order of the day.

“Additional effort”: Austrian hosts declare surcharges

Many guests would appreciate an extra charge for extra crockery or cutlery. “It happens maybe two or three times a month that someone disagrees,” restaurant boss Angelo Ruffa told the newspaper krone.at. He runs the Italian chain “La Ruffa” with six restaurants in Upper Austria. If you only order a pizza for two people, there is a surcharge of two euros for an additional plate.

“If 100 people come and everyone only eats half a pizza, that’s not enough for us,” he explained his decision. Another host explained additional fees with the “extra effort” caused by carrying the plate to the guest and washing it.

“Let the restaurateurs”: Additional prices in restaurants are probably exceptions

Whether justified or not – this will probably continue to divide spirits. In some cases, however, the two restaurant managers are likely to be alone with the surcharges. Host spokesman Thomas Mayr-Stockinger said opposite krone.atthat he did not know until now. However, the operation must ultimately pay off. “How, that’s up to the restaurateurs,” he emphasized. Important with regard to expensive, empty plates: the surcharges must be announced either verbally or in writing on the menu, as consumer advocate Johann Kriegner explained to the newspaper.

That has never happened in Germany. A fire broke out in a Frankfurt café Dispute over a “plate fee”. It was a special item of one euro per plate. However, this should not have been announced in advance. Allegedly, there was no indication, either verbally or in writing. (mbr)