“It is an indisputable step forward”LREM MEP Véronique Trillet-Lenoir, member of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety, said Sunday on Franceinfo after the announcement of AstraZeneca. The laboratory will deliver 30% more vaccines than expected to the EU, or 40 million doses. The European Union maintains its objective of vaccinating 70% of adults by “the end of summer”.

For Véronique Trillet-Lenoir, “the AstraZeneca laboratory agrees with the obvious fact that it has a commitment, that it must follow it”. “It’s a further step, we will have to continue our efforts”, she estimated.

Is it a real AstraZeneca saga and its contracts?

This evening, it is an indisputable step forward by which the European Commission obtains a first effort from the laboratory to honor its contract. The number of doses planned for the first quarter of 2021 was 80 million: we arrive at 40 million doses, it is a further step. We will have to continue our efforts.

What we see above all is that the European Commission is the body through which the European Union can progress. It is able to negotiate with the laboratories, which no country alone could achieve. And it is this path that must be followed in order to have enough vaccines for European citizens and, among others, the French. Today there was a summit meeting of the European Commission with six companies producing vaccines, the three that are authorized and the three that could be in the coming weeks.

The European Commission has reiterated its desire to strengthen public private partnerships and increase production capacities in Europe. It has a plan for a health crisis response authority which is modeled on the American model and which should make it possible to increase sovereignty in the field of vaccines.

Is this a sort of victory for the European Commission and its president, Ursula Von Der Leyen?

This is exactly what it feels like. I think the AstraZeneca laboratory agrees with the obvious fact that it has a commitment, that it must follow it, that we can understand the vagaries of production, but that when there is a contract between two parties, we can’t break it off as casually as it did last week. So there is really a change of tone, a tone which is moreover more in negotiation than in legal action and which bodes well for the future. Afterwards, we must not release this pressure.

The European Union maintains its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by the end of the summer. Is that also an optimistic tone?

It is a completely determined tone, by the fact that once again the European power, it is a striking force that we must take advantage of to put a certain pressure on the industrialists and ensure to be considered in the just like China or the United States, as a great power requiring that contracts with it be honored.