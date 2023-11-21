It sounds so attractive, a “company car”, but the sun rises for nothing. What exactly is the additional tax on an EV if you are self-employed or have a general partnership? And your costs are less than the additional tax over a year?

It is a bit of a tricky point, purchasing an electric car if you are self-employed. Certainly a used car that was quite expensive when new. Because what about the addition? Isn’t it extremely high, especially if the benefits disappear after 5 years? Well, that might surprise you. Real. We will explain that.

I was also a bit confused when I bought my own Tesla Model S 100D. I wanted to drive a business car that was not only comfortable, fast and reliable, but I also didn’t want to run out of steam on it. That would never work, I thought.

But the men of LeaseBijtellingVriendelijk.nl from Almere came up with an example showing that the addition can never be higher than the actual costs that you make every year by car. And I’ll try to explain how they did that below. Through some examples.

Additional charge never higher than the actual costs?

The costs of petrol, car maintenance, parking costs, road tax, insurance and depreciation may be deducted if the car is at the company. If you use the car a lot or if you simply have an expensive car to maintain or use, these costs can increase considerably.

All these costs reduce operating profit. If you have less profit, you pay less tax. This therefore provides a tax advantage.

Additional charge for private use of EV

The additional tax was created to ensure that not everyone simply deducts costs, even though the car is largely not used for business purposes. In 2023, the additional tax will be 22% of the catalog value. We will not consider the so-called youngtimer scheme and other cases for now.

There will also be a lower additional tax rate for electric cars in 2023. To encourage electric cars, there has been a lower percentage for these cars than for regular cars from the start.

However, there will be a cap of €30,000 in 2023 for this lower rate of 16%. For example, the more expensive electric cars are still taxed more than the average Dutch person’s Hyundai Kona.

In each specific case, the entrepreneur has to look at what year the car comes from and what percentages and any rules should be applied for the car in question.

Calculating the additional tax for the self-employed

To ensure that an entrepreneur who buys an older Tesla is not immediately saddled with an additional tax that is higher than the purchase price of the car, the Tax Authorities have, as always, made an exception for this. The additional tax in one year can never be more than the costs incurred for the car.

A calculation example:

Car: Tesla Model S from 01-01-2018

catalog value: € 125,000

Purchase price: €35,000

Addition percentage: 16% on € 30,000 / 22% on € 95,000

Costs incurred in 2023:

Depreciation costs € 3,000

Charging costs: €3,000

Parking costs: €500

Road tax €0.00

Maintenance costs € 1,250

Car insurance € 1,200

Total €8,950

The additional tax on the Tesla would normally be 16% of € 30,000 and 22% of € 95,000

(€4,800 + €20,900) = a total additional tax of €25,700

Lower additional tax for the self-employed

In this case, the addition is adjusted downwards to € 8,950. This amount has been deducted from the operating profit as costs, but is now added again via the addition. There is only a tax benefit if the costs exceed the original additional tax. However, it also costs nothing extra to have the car for business purposes.

If there is a year with a lot of costs due to major maintenance or other expenses, the costs for certain cars may rise above the additional tax, so there is a tax advantage.

So you see, it is quite feasible in terms of additional tax to lease an electric car, especially if you are self-employed or work with a partnership. You just need to know.

Whose deed.

With many thanks to Marcel Oosterveer for the input!

