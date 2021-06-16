And he said Statement by the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Addis Ababa rejects the “resolution” in its entirety, noting that Ethiopia is exercising its legitimate right to use its water resources in full respect of international water laws and the principle of not causing significant harm.

The statement added: “Ethiopia firmly believes that only through cooperation and dialogue can water security be achieved for any of the Nile Basin countries, which is a common resource for the riparian countries.”

The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry accused, according to its statement, Egypt and Sudan of “the inability to make any meaningful progress in the negotiations on the Renaissance Dam,” noting that Addis Ababa agreed to seven of the nine proposals contained in the draft statement prepared by Congo during its mediation to resolve the crisis..

The statement confirmed that the filling of the Renaissance Dam will take place according to the plan drawn up for it and in accordance with the DoP . Declaration of Principles And the recommendation of the research group consisting of experts from the three countries.

In its statement, the Foreign Ministry said that the Renaissance Dam is an African issue that needs an African solution. The dispute between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan can only be resolved through good faith negotiation and settlement in the spirit of African solutions to African problems.

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said after the Doha meeting that the Arab countries are calling for the UN Security Council to convene to discuss the dispute over Ethiopia’s intention to fill the Renaissance Dam that it is building on the Blue Nile..

The Arab League expressed deep concern over Ethiopia’s announcement of its intention to start the second phase of filling the dam’s reservoir in the rainy season this year without an agreement on filling and operating the dam..

The Arab countries called on Ethiopia to negotiate “in good faith and refrain from taking any unilateral measures that would harm the water interests of Egypt and Sudan.”“.

Aboul Gheit described the water security of Egypt and Sudan as an integral part of Arab national security.