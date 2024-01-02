The two sides also agreed that the rule in Sudan in the post-war period would be purely civilian, shunning any interference from the armed forces and other security agencies, with a full commitment to dismantling the June 30 regime that ruled Sudan under the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood from 1989 until its fall in April 2019. .

In a joint statement issued after two days of meetings between the Rapid Support Forces, headed by its commander, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo “Hemedti,” and the Civil Forces Coordination, headed by former Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, the two parties identified 8 foundations for the transition and establishment of the Sudanese state in the post-war phase, which included:

Implement a comprehensive program to rebuild the security sector, unify the army in accordance with international standards and submit it to civilian authority.

Dismantling the empowerment of the June 30 regime, the “Brotherhood regime.”

Launching a comprehensive transitional justice process.

Unity of Sudan, land and people.

Equal citizenship as a basis for rights and duties.

Implementing the civil federal system of government.

Rebuilding civil government institutions.

The two parties identified three mechanisms to implement the agreed-upon items, forming a joint committee to stop the war and build sustainable peace, with the agreed-upon items being presented to the army leadership.

The Rapid Support Forces agreed, at the request of Taqaddam, to release 451 prisoners of war and detainees, through the International Committee of the Red Cross. For its part, Taqadum confirmed the agreement with the Rapid Support Forces to end the war and complete the path of the December Revolution in order to reach civilian rule.

The meetings of the two parties began on Monday in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, with an agreement to develop a road map to stop the war that led to the death of about 12,000 people and the displacement of more than 7 million, 25 percent of whom crossed the border into neighboring countries.

Taqadum announced its support for the Jeddah Negotiating Platform and the African Union initiative that it put forward on June 25, which adopts a plan that combines the vision of the Jeddah Platform with the proposals of the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD), which stipulates measures that lead to stopping the war and launching a political process that leads to the transfer of power from the military to civilians. .

The solution plan is based on 6 basic points, including: