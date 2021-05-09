The Judge of Urgent Matters ordered the Personal Status Court in Ras al-Khaimah to temporarily join two children of their mother (Gulf) until the divorce lawsuit filed against her husband (Khaleeji) is decided, and the court rejected the husband’s agent’s request to arrest her for refraining from implementing a ruling issued against her to return the two children to the father. After the date of vision expires, because there is an order to join the children with her.

In detail, the wife filed a lawsuit in which she demanded that her two children be included in her temporary custody until the decision on the divorce lawsuit that she filed against her husband, and she requested her divorce from her husband by khula, and the claim to custody of the children, their maintenance, and custody housing.

The wife’s attorney, lawyer Youssef Al-Nuaimi, indicated – in his lawsuit newspaper – that his client was the wife of the defendant with a valid legal contract, and she had two children from him, and as a result of marital disputes he expelled her from the house, which prompted her to file a lawsuit proving the custody of her two children for her, as they are of the age of Legal custody, and it has the right to request proof of custody of children. He pointed out that the report of the Technical Committee for Custody Affairs confirmed that his client and her husband have no objection to the impediments to custody, and they have brought all the required documents, and therefore the committee considers the wife’s right to custody of her two children due to their young age.

The report stated that the wife lives in her brother’s house in an annex of her own, and that the house consists of two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a hall and a kitchen, and that she works for a salary of 18 thousand dirhams per month, while the husband lives in his father’s house, which consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a hall and a kitchen, but he does not work . Al-Nuaimi asked the court to rule to temporarily annex the custody of the two children to his client, and to compel the husband to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees.

For his part, the husband’s attorney, lawyer Ramzi al-Agouz, submitted a petition to grievance against the personal status court’s order, in which he demanded that the grievance be accepted in form, and in the matter to cancel the grievance’s decision to temporarily join the wife’s two children until the divorce lawsuit is decided, on the basis of the statement that the wife is not trustworthy. Her family and her husband, according to a ruling issued by her disobedience, and therefore she is not entrusted with the addition of the two children to her, which must cancel the decision to join the children and the judiciary again by rejecting it and considering it as if it did not exist.





