Home page World

Press Split

WhatsApp Beta 2.23.23.7 ​​with new features: More admins, more options! More efficient channel management – ​​all details at a glance.

WhatsApp has made a significant improvement to managing. with its latest beta update for Android, version 2.23.23.7 WhatsApp channels introduced. This extension allows channel administrators to add more admins to distribute responsibility and workload more effectively. This feature is a significant step for WhatsApp, especially for managing larger channels. The currently largest and most popular channels on WhatsApp have well over 11 million subscribers, like NEXTG.tv reported.

WhatsApp introduces Channels feature. This allows users to subscribe to information and updates from people or channels that interest them. © Bernd Diekjobst/dpa-tmn

Multiple admins for WhatsApp channels soon available: The importance of the innovation

Until now, WhatsApp channels only had a single administrator responsible for administration. This limitation could lead to challenges, especially for large channels with regular updates. With the new feature, the original admin can now add additional admins to spread the burden of channel management across multiple shoulders. This is particularly useful for organizations, companies or public figures who want to regularly share content with a wide audience​​.

Benefits of advanced admin features on WhatsApp

The ability to have multiple admins in channels brings various advantages:

Efficient administration : Tasks can be divided among admins, making administration more efficient.

: Tasks can be divided among admins, making administration more efficient. Continuity of communication : Different admins can be active at different times, allowing continuous communication with subscribers.

: Different admins can be active at different times, allowing continuous communication with subscribers. Variety of content : Different admins can bring a broader range of content and perspectives.

: Different admins can bring a broader range of content and perspectives. Reduced risk of shortages: If an admin is absent, other admins can step in and thus avoid bottlenecks.

Implementation and use of the function

The launch of this feature is expected in one of WhatsApp’s upcoming updates. Once available, channel admins can add the new admins via the channel settings. It is important to note that the list of admins in WhatsApp channels is not publicly viewable, which preserves the privacy of the people involved. Channels on WhatsApp also remain free.