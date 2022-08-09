The American company, “Apple” is about to add a small change to the “iPhone” phones, but its impact will be great, especially for users who spend a long time checking the charging volume in the battery.

The new update is to add a percentage in the volume of charging to the phone screen, specifically in the upper right, according to the technical “TechCrunch” website.

The new service can be accessed in the beta version of the system for the operating system “iOS 16 beta”.

The digital scale of the charge volume in the battery gives a more accurate measure compared to the current white bar.

In order to activate this service, you must go to the settings menu and then click on the battery icon, and there will be an option “Battery Percentage” which you must click on.

Although the service is still currently part of the beta version, but the experience with “Apple” shows that the services in this version will soon make their way to the rest of the versions.

And the percentage in the battery charge appeared in the “iPhone 3GS” period, but it disappeared with the appearance of the small rectangle in the iPhone “X”.