The governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, signed two bills which aim to protect both children and adolescents from the harm caused by social networks such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other.

One of these projects is Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids, which seeks to stop the exploitation of feeds considered addictive and that are recommended with algorithms to the youngest.

The idea behind SAFE for Kids is that those under 18 must have parental approval. That is, social networks will have some type of parental control.

We recommend: Nintendo leaves the integration with X (Twitter) due to its high cost.

The other bill is New York Child Data Protection, which would limit the collection of data from minors without consent. It would also restrict the sale of such information but would not require age verification. This law would take effect one year from now.

Fountain: Youtube.

The attitude of the New York state government and the regulation of social media is not an isolated case. Across the United States, other states are taking steps to control its influence on youth.

That applies to both Republicans and Democrats. Supporters of the SAFE for Kids Act say its purpose is to protect children’s mental health from addictive feeds when using these platforms. But something else also stands out.

That is to avoid sleep disorders due to nighttime use of social networks. SAFE for Kids would still force the companies behind these networks to send messages to minors between midnight and 6:00 am without their parents’ consent.

Fountain: Youtube.

If this law is approved it will take effect 180 days later and there would be fines against companies that do not comply with it. Although this legislation has support, there is no shortage of those who say it is unconstitutional.

With details from The Verge. Apart from social networks we have more information about video games on TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.