Addictions | Janne Seppälä’s downfall began with a bar night that lasted eight days – That started an addiction that lasted for years, which eventually turned into exercise

Ten years ago, Janne Seppälä, 40, woke up and drank a bottle of vodka for breakfast. Then substance addiction turned into obsessive sports.
Its it was supposed to be a normal Saturday.
It was spring 2012, and life finally seemed to be smiling To Janne Seppälä. He had graduated to a new profession and resigned from his long-term job as a foreman.
“I recovered from work burnout, depression and divorce,” says Seppälä.
