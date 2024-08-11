AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 11/08/2024 – 15:18

Yoni, 19, had to put aside his plans to enlist in the Israeli army to enter a rehabilitation program for drug abuse, a problem that has worsened since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7.

Health professionals say Yoni’s case is not an exception in Israel. Alongside the war in Gaza, they have seen a rise in alcohol and drug abuse, as well as other addictive behaviors.

Yoni, who asked to use a pseudonym to protect his privacy, told AFP he had already started using drugs but that “after the war it seems to have really gotten worse”.

“It’s just a way to escape from reality, from all of this,” says the resident of Beersheba, in southern Israel, who lost a friend in the Hamas attack.

Psychiatrist Shaul Lev-Ran, founder of the Israel Addiction Center, explained to AFP that “as a natural reaction to emotional stress and as a search for relief, we have seen a dramatic increase in the use of various addictive sedative substances.”

A study conducted by his team, based in the city of Netanya, found “a connection between indirect exposure to the events of October 7 and an increase in the use of addictive substances,” of 25 percent on average.

Lev-Ran says he has identified an increase in the use of “prescription narcotics, illegal drugs, alcohol or addictive behaviors such as gambling.”

One in four Israelis has increased their use of addictive substances, according to the study, conducted in November and December on a representative sample of 1,000 people. In 2022, before the war, one in seven had a drug addiction problem.

Contacted by AFP, the Palestinian Authority said there was no equivalent data on addiction and mental health in the Palestinian territories.

– “Shock” –

The October 7 attack, in which Hamas militants attacked villages, military bases and a music festival in southern Israel, caused a real “shock” in society, says Lev-Ran.

And the “closer individuals were to the trauma of October 7, the greater their risk” of addiction, his study concludes.

The Hamas attack killed 1,198 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. The dead included more than 300 military personnel.

Its fighters also kidnapped 251 people, 111 of whom remain in Gaza, although 39 are dead, according to the Israeli army.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign against Gaza has killed at least 39,790 people, according to the Hamas-ruled territory’s Health Ministry, which makes no distinction between civilians and combatants.

The study by the Israel Addiction Center also points to a rise in addiction among people displaced from communities near Gaza or near the northern border with Lebanon, a daily scene of hostilities between the Israeli army and the Islamist Hezbollah movement.

“Some who had never used addictive substances started using cannabis, others were already using substances but increased their use, and some had already been treated for addiction and relapsed,” explains Lev-Ran.

– “Oblivion” –

The psychiatrist says Israel is “at the beginning of an epidemic in which large segments of the population will develop substance dependence.”

His team’s research showed that the use of sleeping pills and painkillers has already skyrocketed, by 180% and 70% respectively.

The professional gives the example of one of his patients, a man who asked him for “something” to help him sleep and deal with the fact that his son was deployed in Gaza.

In a bar in Jerusalem, Matan, a soldier deployed for war who only gives his first name to maintain privacy, explains to AFP that drug use “helps you forget” the harsh reality.

Yoni says that in the first months of the war, he and his friends used “party drugs like ecstasy, MDMA, LSD” recreationally “so they wouldn’t get bored and wouldn’t be afraid.”

However, later this teenager started using “only at home”. This made him realize that he “needed to go to rehab”.

When he finishes the process, his intention is to complete his military service. I want to “prove to myself, to my family, that I am capable of doing more and contributing to the community like everyone else.”