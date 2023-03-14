The possibility of a sharp increase in the US Federal Reserve rate has brought a possible default of countries with budget and trade deficits closer. This assumption was made by the analyst of Otkritie Investments Andrey Kochetkov. In his opinion, India, the countries of Latin America and Africa will be on the verge of bankruptcy. The US external debt is huge and needs to be serviced. What are the financial risks developing countries and how a sharp increase in the Fed’s rate will affect the Russian economy – in the material “Izvestiya y”.

Fears are exaggerated

Previously, the US refinanced liabilities at low rates, but now, with a sharp increase in rates and a tough policy of the US Federal Reserve, external liabilities are becoming extremely expensive. Poor states will be forced to borrow money at even higher interest rates. For countries with economic problems, this can lead to shocks. The Fed’s rate hike is the fastest since the 1980s and is accompanied by a tightening of the monetary policy and other major global central banks Olga Belenkaya, head of the department of macroeconomic analysis of FG Finam, analyzes the situation.

— Over the year, the Fed rate increased by 450 bp. and, according to the leadership of the Fed, this is not the limit. Of course, it becomes more difficult for countries with developing economies to service and refinance external debt, and the poorest countries (Sri Lanka, Zambia) defaulted already last year. But at risk, it seems, are still relatively weak and small economies: Pakistan, El Salvador, Tunisia, Ethiopia, the analyst explains.

India’s external debt, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, as of September 2022, was $610 billion (19.2% of GDP). Of this amount, short-term debt accounted for only $131 billion, just over 20% of total external debt.

“That is, the cost of servicing the external debt was about 5%,” she continues. – India’s current account deficit is quite moderate – about 3% of GDP. All this does not at all look like a situation threatening default,” adds Olga Belenkaya.

According to the interlocutor of Izvestia, there are no default risks for the US, EU and Russia, at least in the foreseeable future.

— The US and the Eurozone are issuers of the world’s reserve currencies, so their external debt is essentially domestic, and a default on domestic debt is an extremely rare story. . However, the US could technically default on its debt if it doesn’t agree on a new debt ceiling in the coming months, but that possibility looks hypothetical.

In June last year, Bloomberg and Moody’s interpreted the situation in Russia, connected with the impossibility of payments by the Ministry of Finance on eurobonds in foreign currency, as a default on external debt. However, the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation does not agree with this.

— This conflict is of a legal and political nature, but it is important that there are no economic prerequisites for a default by Russia — the entire external debt of the Russian Federation, both state and corporate, is less than the international reserves of the Bank of Russia. According to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, as of January 1, 2023, it amounted to $381.8 billion, having decreased by $100.4 billion, or 20.8%, since the beginning of the year. And the public external debt is only $ 57 billion, – the specialist clarifies.

At the same time, Russia has a consistently positive current account balance, that is, it is a net creditor of the rest of the world, the analyst concludes.

Alla Dvoretskaya, Doctor of Economics, Head of the Department of Economics and Finance of the FESN RANEPA, agrees that the fears are exaggerated and bankruptcy is unlikely.

— Raising the Fed’s rates does increase the cost of servicing external debt. At the same time, the weakening of the national currency makes exports more profitable, since exporters receive a devaluation premium. Therefore sun e depends on the ratio of current (mainly foreign trade) and capital transactions in the structure of the balance of payments of India and other countries emphasizes the economist.

In any case, the expert believes, massive sovereign defaults are unlikely.

In the zone of influence

The economies of the countries in question once became dependent on the American currency. comments Yulia Makarenko, Deputy Director of the Banking Development Institute.

– The American dollar is still a sought-after currency simply because it happened historically. There are no real prerequisites for strengthening or at least maintaining existing positions. The US national debt in 2023 exceeds $31.4 trillion. And all the countries that are focused on this currency are at risk,” she adds.

According to the financier, high risks are borne not only by developing countries, but also by the European Union.

– The United States set out to hook Europe on its energy resources, pushing Russia out of its position in the market. At the same time, the cost of transporting a barrel of oil across the ocean is incomparably higher than the Russian one via a pipe. The shortage of supply will also play a role. And since energy is an essential commodity, they cannot help but buy it, and the cost of goods and services will grow even higher. . Thus, even stable Europe is not immune from high risks,” the expert says.

Russia has long begun systematic work to get out of dependence on the US dollar, the expert notes.

– Gradually reduced the share of the US currency in international reserves, abandoned the dollar in the National Welfare Fund, increased the share of settlements with China when exporting in yuan and rubles. That is, Russia has become less dependent on the dollar and the risks that this currency bears. As practice shows, all these decisions of the Central Bank were correct. Yes, our country will be affected by the trend towards high rates for international borrowing, but since the Russian Federation has one of the lowest external debts, the risks and inconveniences will be minimal, – Yulia Makarenko concludes.

Can be dispensed with

With an increase in the Fed rate, the rate of international loans also increases, says Artem Tuzov, director of the corporate finance department at IVA Partners Investment Company.

– International loans are mainly made in dollars, which means that the cost of loans is really growing and there are difficulties in lending in dollars. Given that developing countries are switching to settlements in alternative currencies to the dollar and the euro from 2022, new dollar loans may not be needed. It will be enough to organize loans in yuan or ruble x, he says.

The interlocutor of the publication cites the example of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, which since 2022, instead of making international loans in Eurobonds, has switched to increasing domestic loans in rubles.