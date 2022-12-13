On the other hand, parents complain about the high cost of treatment, forcing them to send their children abroad at lower costs.

Unofficial reports in Sudan estimate the average increase in addiction rates by more than 15 percent annually over the past ten years, especially among young people.

In the recent period, investors have established more than 10 specialized addiction treatment centers in Khartoum and a number of other cities, but the cost of treatment and accommodation is very high given the long period required for treatment, which may reach an average of 40 days, as the cost reaches Sometimes more than $50 a day.

In a society where poverty rates reach more than 60 percent of the population of about 40 million people, most parents find themselves facing 3 options, either to take their children to the few available government hospitals that suffer from a great shortage of human staff and equipment, or to admit them to private centers that The cost increases dramatically, or they are sent to other countries to receive treatment at a lower cost.

M.A. told Sky News Arabia that for more than a year she had searched for a way to treat her 30-year-old son, to no avail, until she was finally forced to sell her house to be able to treat him in a neighboring country.

The spokeswoman explains, “I continued for several months to frequent low-cost government centers, but my son’s condition did not improve, and when I resorted to private local centers, I found that their cost was almost 3 times higher than the cost of treatment abroad.”

However, the medical director of the governmental Hayat Center for Addiction Treatment, Omar Abdel-Baqi, says that the center provides acceptable services at reasonable costs in the field of psychological and social treatment and rehabilitation.

Abdel-Baqi indicated to “Sky News Arabia” that the cost of treatment in the center is in many cases within the reach of most groups of society, but “in some cases treatment is provided free of charge or at symbolic costs for those who are unable, after conducting a social case study of the addict’s family situation.” .

He explains, “The center receives all cases and works to treat the addict and then reintegrate him into society.”

Regarding the nature of those seeking treatment at the center, Abdel-Baqi says that their ages range from less than 15 years to over 65 years, but “in general, the most hesitant are young people between the ages of 24 and 34.”

According to the medical director at the Hayat Center, the causes of addiction are diverse and intertwined and include the psychological, social, political and security aspects, while the common factor is the availability, spread and accessibility of drugs.

On the other hand, psychologist Sarah Abu attributes this large increase to the increasing psychological pressure resulting from the deteriorating economic conditions and the state’s lack of interest in programs and activities that absorb the energies of young people.

Abu told Sky News Arabia that the great difficulties in obtaining suitable job opportunities, in addition to the lack of youth centers and family supervision, and the difficult economic conditions in Sudan are major reasons for the spread of drug abuse among young people.

The psychologist points out “the need to develop well-studied economic and social programs that help direct the energies of young people towards useful activities, away from negative phenomena.”