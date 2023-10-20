The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Community Development Authority in Dubai, within the framework of joint cooperation between the two sides, to complete the procedures for establishing an integrated therapeutic, educational and training rehabilitation system for addicted inmates. The agreement was signed by Dubai Police, Director of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, and by the Authority, Executive Director of the Development and Social Welfare Sector, Hariz Al Murr bin Hariz.

Julfar said that the memorandum complements the joint efforts between Dubai Police and the Community Development Authority, leading to the launch of a treatment rehabilitation center for addiction disease dedicated to inmates who are serving their sentences in prisons in other criminal cases, with the aim of helping them get rid of their addiction, through treatment, rehabilitation, training and educational programs at the hands of… Specialists and experts, enabling them to acquire new skills, knowledge and science, which they can invest in finding a job opportunity after their release from prison.

He stressed that this cooperation comes within the framework of supporting the strategic directions of Dubai Police to enhance security and happiness of society, through an approach followed by penal institutions that is based on rehabilitating all inmates, and taking their hands in order to reform their behavior and return them to the right path, and give them another chance in life to be active individuals within their family circles. And their community as well.

In turn, Bin Hariz explained that this step contributes to enhancing the ability of the Community Development Authority to play the role assigned to it in rehabilitating and supporting families and individuals, in cooperation with the government and private sectors, based on the Authority’s vision and strategy in promoting community cohesion and cohesion, pointing out that the Authority is developing in a way Continuing, supporting programs and services in accordance with the latest practices, in proportion to the needs to empower individuals, whether inmates or others, and improve their abilities to overcome societal challenges and behaviors alien to society.

Bin Hariz added: “This agreement comes as a continuation of the ongoing cooperation with penal institutions within an integrated framework that aims to help and support inmates who have fallen victim to addiction, of various causes, whether through training and educational courses and programs that enable them to find jobs after the end of their sentence, or provide solutions to the challenges.” The family and social issues that inmates face, through a comprehensive study of each case, in addition to creating an enabling external environment, ensures the sustainability of the goals of the joint rehabilitation system with Dubai Police.”

• The center is intended for inmates who are serving their sentences in other criminal cases.