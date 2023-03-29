The singer Fred De Palma, a guest at Le Iene, spoke about the darkest period of his life, the one in which he was addicted to gambling

During last night’s episode of Hyenassinger Fred DePalma gave a very touching monologue. The artist spoke heart in hand about some of the most delicate moments of her life and in particular her addiction to gambling, for which she lost everything she had.

An episode, that of last night of Le Iene, in which there were several rather shocking revelations. Like for example that of Elena DiCiocciopresenter, writer and former correspondent of the Italia 1 programme.

Di Cioccio, looking straight into the camera, decided to come out and announce that she is suffering from HIV for 21 years, since he was 27.

Very touching, then, the monologue held by Fred De Palma, well-known singer of the Italian rap and reggaeton scene.

Born in Ceva in Piedmont on 3 November 1989, Federico Palanaaka Fred De Palma, began his musical career in 2007. His was one continued rise to success and some of his songs have topped the charts on several occasions.

Fred De Palma’s monologue

In his monologue yesterday at HyenasHowever, Fred De Palma did not talk about his music, but about a hidden side of his private life which he had never referred to in public until now. What he defined the darkest period of his life.

The singer started by talking about theadrenalineunderstood as a hormone that serves to improve the reactivity of the organism, preparing it to react in dangerous situations.

But there are cases, like yours, where adrenaline becomes a vice and it is impossible to perceive that danger.

The need to live with one foot always pressed on the accelerator, to go fast, to get away from normality, explained De Palma, took the windward on him and in the end the demons presented him with a very heavy bill.

The singer thus revealed that he had serious problems with gambling, which took everything away from him. Then, he concluded: